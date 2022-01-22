Crypto: Bitcoin slumps with stocks and is now down 50% from all time high

Bitcoin prices slumped further Saturday to levels not seen since last August, as a selloff of riskier assets like stocks spread to cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin has now shed more than 50% from its record high in November.
