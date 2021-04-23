Friday’s losses come on the heels of a 300-point loss for the Dow industrials DJIA after a media report that President Joe Biden is weighing a plan to nearly double capital-gains tax on the wealth
- Cryptos: Bitcoin drops below $50,000, dented by rising U.S. tax worries - April 23, 2021
- Market Extra: Which tech stocks can build on pandemic gains? Fund manager Ryan Jacob offers these two names. - April 23, 2021
- Market Extra: Bond traders betting on hotels or shopping malls now have Big Data at hand - April 22, 2021