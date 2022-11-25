D.A. Davison on Friday said stocks in the SPDR S&P Retail ETF tend to underperform during the period from Black Friday to the end of the year. On average, the SPDR S&P Retail ETF has fallen 0.1% since 2010 during this period which amounts to 180 basis points of underperformance compared to the S&P 500 . The worst performers in D.A. Davidson’s coverage group during the holidays are Best Buy Co Inc. and Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. , while Home Depot and Lowes’s Cos. rank as the safest holiday names to own, analysts said. The SPDR S&P Retail ETF is down 26.2% in 2022 compared to a 15.5% loss by the S&P 500 . Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

