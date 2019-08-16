Data REIT CyrusOne shares soar after report company is exploring a sale

Breaking News
Shares of CyrusOne Inc. , a date center real estate investment trust, rose more than 8% Friday, after a Bloomberg report that the company is exploring a sale after drawing takeover interest. The news sent rivals higher with QTS Realty Trust Inc. up 3.3%, Digital Realty Trust up 2.7%, CoreSite Realty Corp. up 2.9% and Equinix Inc. up 1%. Wells Fargo analysts said the report is likely true and there is a reasonable probability the company will be taken private by a group of private infrastructure investors. Among the reasons that a take-private deal would make sense for CyrusOne is that investors have been paying premiums for hyperscale assets compared with where they would trade in public markets, the analysts wrote in a note to clients. They tend to take a longer-term investment horizon and are less focused on quarter-to-quarter volatility and could lever up the company to enable it more aggressively expand in Europe and other international markets, said the note. “On the other hand, CONE itself has noted that large hyperscale customers prefer to work with other public companies and that their access to public capital should open up dramatically once they get a second investment-grade rating,” they said. CyrusOne is trading at abut 19 times Wells Fargo’s next twelve month EBITDA estimate, which compares with Digital Realty’s acquisition of REIT DuPont Fabros Technology , which came at a roughly 20 times multiple. “CyrusOne in many ways deserves a premium over DuPont Fabros given it has a strategic international platform, less customer concentration than DFT (which had a large pending rent roll-down with Facebook) and a more diversified business model,” said the note. “On the other hand, this would be an acquisition of significant size for a private infrastructure consortium, which could merit a slight discount (for instance, ZAYO sold at a notable discount to many smaller-scale fiber assets).” CyrusOne shares have gained 32% in 2019, while the S&P 500 has gained 15%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

