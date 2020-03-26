DAX Resumes Slide As Virus Worries Persist

German stocks resumed their decline on Thursday as a historic $2 trillion U.S. fiscal stimulus deal failed to offset worries about a looming recession caused by the coronavirus spread. As deaths mount in the U.S. and Europe, there are more than 472,000 diagnosed cases of COVID-19 worldwide.
