DAX Subdued Ahead Of Fed Meeting

German shares were subdued on Tuesday as a two-day meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve gets underway later today, with investors expecting the U.S. central bank to hike rates by 25 basis points and maintain expectations of three hikes in 2018.
