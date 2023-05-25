House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Thursday continued to sound somewhat upbeat on Washington’s debt-ceiling standoff, as he said negotiators worked well past midnight and made some progress, according to multiple published reports. “There’s still some outstanding issues, and I’ve directed our teams to work 24/7,” the California Republican told reporters.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

