Dollar slips vs. yen, but action restrained as Trump contracts COVID-19

The classic safe haven response in currencies was present but not in a big way on the news President Donald Trump has contracted COVID-19. The dollar fell against the Japanese yen, weakening 0.4% to 105.14 yen, and the euro was down a touch vs. the greenback. The dollar was steady against the Swiss franc, another safe-haven currency.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

