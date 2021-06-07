Dow edges above record close as stocks struggle for direction in early trade

Stocks opened little changed, but saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average edge higher, trading above its record close of 34,777.76 set on May 7. The Dow was up 38 points, or 0.1%, at 34,795,while the S&P 500 rose 0.00 point, or less than 0.1%, to 4,230.88. The Nasdaq Composite edged lower, off 18 points, or 0.1%, at 13,796.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

