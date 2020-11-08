Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Market News / Dow futures rise 225 points Sunday evening as investors ready for Biden presidency

Dow futures rise 225 points Sunday evening as investors ready for Biden presidency

Posted by: Market Watch in Market News 11 mins ago

U.S. stock-index futures on Sunday evening were showing solid gains as investors took early positions after former Vice President Joe Biden was declared on Saturday the winner of a hard-fought presidential contest by a number of news organizations over the weekend. Although votes remain to be counted and lawsuits from the incumbent Donald Trump administration have been filed over some ballot counting, investors are bracing for a new regime under the incoming 46th president of the U.S. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average were trading up 205 points, or 0.8%, at 28,429, those for the S&P 500 index were advancing 0.9% at 3,532, while Nasdaq-100 futures were trading 1.4% higher at 12,245. Since Election Day on Nov. 3, investors have appeared upbeat around the prospect of leader seen as a centrist in the White House and the fact that Congress will likely be divided, with neither the Republicans nor the Democrats maintaining a significant majority in either the Senate or the House–a setup that is often viewed as good in the long term for investors because it means few major changes can’t be imposed, including tighter corporate regulations, and higher taxes. Investors do, however, expect a stimulus package to be enacted to help combat the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, even if that relief package isn’t as robust as had been hoped for. On Friday, The Dow fell 66.78 points, or 0.2%, to close at 28,323.40, while the S&P 500 lost 1.01 point, closing at 3,509.44. The Nasdaq Composite rose 4.30 points, less than 0.1%, to finish at 11,895.23. The S&P 500 ended that week up 7.3% and the Nasdaq jumped 9%. The Dow posted a weekly gain of 6.9%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story

Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.