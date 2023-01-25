Australian consumer prices rose by more than expected in the fourth quarter, dashing hopes that the Reserve Bank of Australia would soon pull back from aggressively raising interest rates.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dow Jones Newswires: Australia’s Q4 inflation fanned by surging travel, electricity costs - January 24, 2023
- : Tesla says it plans $3.6 billion expansion of Nevada gigafactory - January 24, 2023
- : Adult Swim cuts ties with ‘Rick and Morty’ co-creator Justin Roiland after domestic abuse charges - January 24, 2023