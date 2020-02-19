Qatar Airways Co. Q.C.S.C. said Wednesday that it has increased its stake in British Airways-owner International Consolidated Airlines Group SA to 25.1% from 21.4%.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dow Jones Newswires: Qatar Airways increases stake in IAG to 25.1% - February 19, 2020
- Your Digital Self: China’s tourism, automotive industries sink amid COVID-19 outbreak - February 19, 2020
- The Wall Street Journal: Debris found in fuel tanks of some undelivered Boeing 737 Max jets - February 18, 2020