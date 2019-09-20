Dow skids to Friday lows amid reports that China’s delegation has canceled a tariff-related visit

U.S. stocks on Friday turned firmly lower in afternoon trade, dragged lower by the technology sector and consumer discretionary shares . The main equity benchmarks turned lower amid a report that a Chinese delegation had canceled plans to visit farms in Montana as a part of its negotiations with the U.S. delegation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.4% at 26,997, the S&P 500 index declined 0.4% to 2,994, while the Nasdaq Composite Index was 0.9% lower at 8,110. All three main stock indexes were trading near Friday lows on the reports. The developments, if true, would represent a break down in Sino-American trade discussions that were expected to lead to high-level negotiations in early October. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

