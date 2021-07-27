Microsoft Corp. finished yet another record-breaking year with more than $60 billion in profit and $165 billion in sales, showing why it has become only the second $2 trillion company in U.S. stock market history.
- The Moneyist: My mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. My siblings created chaos in her life. Should I help my mom change her will? - July 27, 2021
- Earnings Results: Microsoft stock turns around after projecting continued strong growth on heels of record-breaking year - July 27, 2021
- Earnings Results: Apple profit nearly doubles as iPhone sales boom, but company projects growth slowdown - July 27, 2021