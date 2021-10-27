Visa Inc. topped earnings expectations for its latest quarter but shares dipped 2.7% in the aftermarket session as the company issued a revenue outlook that struck one analyst as conservative.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Earnings Results: Visa tops earnings expectations, boosts dividend - October 26, 2021
- The Moneyist: My mother is giving away my late grandmother’s jewelry. Is it OK to accept a piece from her collection — and then sell it? - October 26, 2021
- Crypto: Tom Brady trades 1 bitcoin for his 600th touchdown ball - October 26, 2021