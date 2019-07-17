Economic Report: Fed’s Beige Book shows ‘widespread concerns’ on tariffs — but positive economic outlook

Business contacts across the country were generally positive about the outlook for the coming months, despite widespread concerns about the possible negative impact of trade-related uncertainty, according to the Fed’s Beige Book survey released Wednesday.
