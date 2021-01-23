A number of factors are making it harder to build homes right now, which is bad news for buyers.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- TaxWatch: IRS says this tax season will be ‘one of the nation’s most important.’ Watch out for these key dates - January 23, 2021
- TaxWatch: IRS ‘stands ready’ to send out third round of stimulus checks and process tax returns - January 23, 2021
- Economic Report: Home builder confidence falls amid rising COVID-19 cases, higher prices for materials - January 23, 2021