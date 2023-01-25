The Energy Information Administration on Wednesday reported that U.S. crude inventories rose by 500,000 barrels for the week ended Jan. 20. On average, analysts forecasted a decline of 2.4 million barrels, according to a poll conducted by S&P Global Commodity Insights. The EIA report also showed a weekly inventory increase of 1.8 million barrels for gasoline, while distillate stockpiles fell by 500,000 barrels. The analyst survey had called for supply declines of 100,000 barrels for gasoline and 1.6 million barrels for distillates. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., Nymex delivery hub rose by 4.3 million barrels for the week, the EIA said. March West Texas Intermediate crude CLH23 was up 12 cents, or 0.1%, at $80.25 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It was at $79.93 before the supply data.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

