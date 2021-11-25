European Shares Inch Higher On Strong US Data

European stocks were seeing modest gains on Thursday as positive data from the United States, including consumer data and jobless claims that hit the lowest level for over five decades, helped offset worries about soaring coronavirus cases across the continent.
