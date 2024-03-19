European stocks closed higher on Tuesday, with investors digesting some regional economic data and earnings news, in addition to assessing the monetary policy decisions from the Reserve Bank of Australia and the Bank of Japan, ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy announcement.
