European stocks jump at the open; Deutsche Bank surges on earnings news

European stocks rose on Monday, as investors positioned for more central bank action and announcements of economies reopening. The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1.4% in early trade, including a nearly 7% pop for Deutsche Bank as the German bank said it would beat first-quarter earnings estimates. The Bank of Japan kicked off a week for central bank action by lifting the cap on Japanese government bond purchases and boosting its purchases of commercial paper and bank loans. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 171 points.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

