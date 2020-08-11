When Facebook sent its moderators home in March to prevent the spread of coronavirus, it took action on significantly less material containing such content between April and June, according to the company’s latest community standards report issued Tuesday.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Facebook blames COVID-19 for impeding efforts to remove suicide, self-injury posts - August 11, 2020
- Nasdaq down 50 points as Dow gain is nearly halved at midafternoon - August 11, 2020
- Oil futures pull back from highest levels since March to finish lower - August 11, 2020