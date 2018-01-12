Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to exit Disney board

Facebook Inc. Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg and Twitter Inc. Chief Executive Jack Dorsey will exit the Walt Disney Co. [:s dis] board of directors, according to documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission Friday. Both Sandberg and Dorsey are not standing for re-election due to conflicts relating to matters before the board, Disney said. “Given our evolving business and the businesses Ms. Sandberg and Mr. Dorsey are in, it has become increasingly difficult for them to avoid conflicts relating to Board matters, and they are not standing for re-election,” a company spokesman wrote in an email. Board memebers Robert Matschullat and Orin Smith are also not standing for re-election. “Mr. Matschullat and Mr. Smith will be departing pursuant to Company policies that limit Board service to 15 years and set the retirement age at 74, respectively,” the spokesman wrote. “The Board will take up the matter of filling Mr. Smith’s role as independent Lead Director when it meets after the annual meeting.” Disney stock is down a fraction to $112.42 in late trading.

