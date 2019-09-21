For more than a year, Facebook Inc. suspended “tens of thousands” of apps from about 400 developers that improperly pried into the personal information of its users, the company said in a blog post late Friday.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Facebook says ‘tens of thousands’ of apps suspended over privacy issues - September 21, 2019
- MarketWatch First Take: Things are changing at Apple, but the iPhone hype formula stays the same - September 21, 2019
- Key Words: Ruth Bader Ginsburg reveals why she didn’t retire when Obama could nominate her successor - September 21, 2019