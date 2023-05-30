Ford Motor Co. F was upped to buy from hold and its price target lifted to $16 from $13 at Jefferies, following the automaker’s investor event last week. “After too many years of management instability post Mulally (2006-14), Ford has put together a coherent team mixing internal and senior talent from outside the auto industry including CEO Jim Farley’s open mind towards new business models and inspiration from Tesla when applicable,” said analysts led by Philippe Houchois. Ford shares this year have gained 4%, underperforming the 10% advance for the S&P 500.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

