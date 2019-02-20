Fresh Del Monte to suspend its dividend; stock remains halted for news

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. said Wednesday it has decided to suspend its quarterly cash dividend, “in light of the terms of the company’s credit facility.” The fruit and vegetable producer’s stock is halted for news. It was up 2% prior to the halt, after plunging 17% on Tuesday after the company reported fourth-quarter results. The stock’s previous quarterly dividend was 15 cents a share, with the annual rate of 60 cents a share implying a dividend yield of 2.01% at latest prices. “Our current credit facility imposes certain operating and financial restrictions on us,” the company stated in its 10-K filing with the SEC. “Our failure to comply with the obligations under this facility, including maintenance of financial ratios, could result in an event of default, which, if not cured or waived, would permit the lender to accelerate the indebtedness due under the facility.” The stock has tumbled 34.4% over the past 12 months while the S&P 500 has gained 2.3%.

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.



Read Full Story