Freshpet Inc. FRPT shares dropped 1% in the extended session Tuesday after the pet-food company fired the latest volley in its battle with activist investor Jana Partners. Freshpet said Jana made “several erroneous and unfounded claims” about the board and omitted information “critical to understanding the intent and effect of the board’s actions.” Jana, Freshpet’s biggest shareholder, is readying a proxy fight with Freshpet to nominate its own directors to serve on the company’s board and sent a letter to the company last week. On Tuesday, Freshpet said that its board “has acted in the best interests of all stockholders, in accordance with the directors’ fiduciary duties, and in compliance” with the company’s charter. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

