Futures Movers: Oil ends lower as producers delay a key meeting, feeding uncertainty over potential output cuts

Oil futures end lower on Monday, with U.S. prices posting a loss of 8% after a key meeting between major crude producers, including Saudi Arabia and Russia was tentatively moved to Thursday instead of Monday.
