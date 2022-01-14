Futures Movers: Oil rallies as analyst warns Ukraine crisis could be a ‘seismic event’ for the energy market

Oil futures climb sharply on Friday, posting a fourth straight weekly gain, with rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine boosting concerns over global crude supplies, as traders remain upbeat over energy demand prospects.
