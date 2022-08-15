: Here’s what else besides Disney that hedge fund Third Point loaded up on recently

Activist investor Daniel Loeb’s Third Point LLC buys new stakes on T-Mobile US Inc. and Colgate Palmolive Co. , and sells off holdings on EV maker Rivian Automotive Inc. and Amazon.com Inc., among other decisions, according to a filing late Monday.
