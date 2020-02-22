IMF lowers global economic growth forecast, warns of ‘more dire scenarios’

China’s coronavirus epidemic will likely cut 0.1% from global economic growth, and drag down growth for China’s economy to 5.6% this year, the International Monetary Fund said on Saturday.
