In One Chart: Junk bonds off to record start in 2021 as Goldman sees low chance of higher rates that ‘kill the business cycle’

U.S. companies with ‘junk,’ or below investment-grade ratings, are borrowing in the bond market at a record clip to start 2021, defying concerns that trillions worth of pandemic aid for the economy could lead to higher borrowing costs that end the business cycle.

Read Full Story