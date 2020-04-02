While much of America was grounded under stay-at-home orders, several states continued business as usual, in terms of travel. The lack of action on their part could pose big problems:
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Trump uses Defense Production Act to speed supplies to companies making ventilators - April 2, 2020
- In One Chart: The ‘red’ states on this map are putting the rest of the country at risk amid the spreading coronavirus pandemic - April 2, 2020
- Outside the Box: This hard truth about the mortgage markets isn’t being told - April 2, 2020