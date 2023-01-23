The flood of recently laid-off tech workers on the job market has upended the dynamic between employers and employees, leading to prolonged job searches.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Innovid will cut 10% of jobs - January 23, 2023
- TaxWatch: Last year, one woman told MarketWatch she was on hold for 7 hours, but the IRS says customer service will improve this tax season. And now? A big test lies ahead. - January 23, 2023
- Project Syndicate: The four biggest challenges of the transition to green energy - January 23, 2023