President-elect Biden said he will call for $1,400 stimulus checks and more vaccine funds in a new coronavirus economic relief package when he takes office this month.
- Key Words: For some, Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 rescue plan is a ‘lifeline’ — and couldn’t come a moment too soon - January 16, 2021
- NewsWatch: Biden’s ‘rescue America’ plan is big. How its trillions could help both Wall Street and Main Street - January 16, 2021
- TaxWatch: IRS says this tax season will be ‘one of the nation’s most important.’ Make note of these key dates - January 16, 2021