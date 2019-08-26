Key Words: Gathering ‘scalps?’ Trump allies dig dirt against perceived enemies in media

Several sources familiar with the operation told the New York Times that a group of Trump supporters has gathered damaging information across social media against hundreds of journalists they believe paint an unfairly negative picture of the president in their coverage.
