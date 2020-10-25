Key Words: How are we going to get control of this pandemic? We’re not, says President Trump’s chief of staff

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows gets in a heated exchange on CNN over the coronavirus and Vice President Mike Pence’s actions in the wake of his chief of staff and other key members of his inner circle testing positive in recent days.
