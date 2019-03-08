Key Words: Kudlow, dismissive of ‘silly’ and ‘fluky’ jobs report, sees 3% growth rate this year

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said Friday the weak February jobs report was ‘fluky’ and said he expects the economy to expand at a 3% rate this year.
