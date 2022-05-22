Key Words: Monkeypox is something ’everybody should be concerned about’ and ‘would be consequential,’ if it spreads, says President Biden

President Biden made remarks about monkeypox, which is contagious and causes a rash akin to chickenpox, to reporters at Osan Air Base in South Korea.
