Key Words: Right-wing radio host explains why he’s embarrassed for Trump supporters

Conservative talk show host Michael Savage spoke to the New York Times, “with a hint of disappointment” about what continues to drive Trump supporters and why they are so unwilling to second-guess the president
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Extra: 10-year Treasury yield ends at 21-month low - June 18, 2019
- Adobe stock ticks higher as quarter beats Street, outlook doesn’t - June 18, 2019
- Market Snapshot: S&P 500 ends within 1% of record ahead of pivotal Fed meeting - June 18, 2019