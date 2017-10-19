Key Words: Sean Penn rips Netflix over ‘reckless’ El Chapo documentary

Actor Sean Penn is lashing out at Netflix Inc. for its upcoming documentary series about Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman for implying that he tipped his location to the U.S. Justice Department.
