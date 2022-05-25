“When are we going to do something? I’m tired. I’m so tired of getting up here and offering condolences to the devastated families that are out there.”
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Key Words: Warriors coach Steve Kerr rips Congress for inaction on gun control: ‘It’s pathetic’ - May 24, 2022
- Key Words: Gun-control groups respond to Texas shooting: ‘Schools should be sanctuaries of safety for our children, not where they go to die’ - May 24, 2022
- Death toll from Texas elementary school shooting rises to 18 children, 3 adults - May 24, 2022