Shares of Lumen Technologies Inc. LUMN were halted for news pending in afternoon trading Monday, as the communications provider holds its Investor Day. The stock was up 0.3% prior to the halt. The company said earlier that it was collaborating with Microsoft Corp. MSFT for the upcoming launch of the companies’ Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams Phone offering, which Lumen said will help more companies facing challenges of modernizing their hybrid workforce. The company also provided an update on its strategy to “reposition Lumen for growth,” including the company saying it was investing in ways to help customers migrate from Voice to updated technologies, and looking into ways to monetize its fiber network. The stock, which closed at a record low of $1.88 on March 25, has plunged 61.4% year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has rallied 11.6%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

