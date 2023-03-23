Unmarked losses on securities at all banks should be a worry for banking examiners after a year of rapid rate increases, says Sheila Bair, former head of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Tell: The Fed has it wrong: Corporate greed is to blame for inflation, not rising wages, SocGen analyst says - March 23, 2023
- Futures Movers: Oil futures end lower on recession worries - March 23, 2023
- Market Extra: Regional banks get the attention, but worries are more widespread, says ex-FDIC chief Bair - March 23, 2023