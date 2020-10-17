Market Extra: Stock-market bulls are counting on the consumer staying strong — should they?

Bulls are convinced the American consumer — and the stock market — are going to be fine, even if politicians fail to approve another round of fiscal stimulus before next month’s elections. But some economists see consumption taking a big hit after a robust third quarter.
