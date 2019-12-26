Market Extra: The Nasdaq just hit 9,000 for the first time, but index’s biggest winners aren’t the usual tech suspects

One of the U.S. stock markets best-performing indexes establishes a new psychologically significant mark — its first in more than a year as the major indexes attempt to end 2019 with some of their best gains in years.
