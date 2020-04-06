Market Extra: These Dow charts suggest there could still be many bears waiting to sell

When the stock market’s trend is clearly down, the question investors should try to answer isn’t where buying might emerge, because it isn’t likely to last, but where the next wave of selling will come from.
