Market Snapshot: Dow futures edge back as investors await report that could show total unemployed in U.S. tops 25 million

U.S. stock-index futures pointed to a slight pullback for Thursday after strong gains in regular trade Wednesday, as investors braced for an updated reported on weekly unemployment, among other economic reports, that may offer further insight into the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
