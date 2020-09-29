Market Snapshot: Dow trims early losses, Nasdaq flips positive as investors brace for Trump-Biden showdown

U.S. stocks were mostly lower Tuesday as investors awaited the first presidential debate ahead of the November elections, and digested economic data and comments from Federal Reserve officials.
