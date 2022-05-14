Market Snapshot: ‘Nowhere to hide?’ How stagflation fears put stocks on verge of a bear market

U.S. stocks enjoyed a big bounce Friday, but it’s far from an all-clear for investors looking for signs that a selloff that’s put the S&P 500 index on the brink of a bear market is now bottoming out.
